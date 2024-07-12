A serious road accident occurred this morning, July 12, between Montichiari and Castiglione delle Stiviere, on the border between the provinces of Brescia and Cremona, along the provincial road 567. The accident, which occurred around 10.40, caused the death of Louis Murelli87 years old, former deputy mayor of Casteldidone.

Serious accident in Montichiari: Luigi loses his life in the crash

The dynamics of the crash are still being ascertained. According to initial reconstructions, Murelli was aboard his car when he collided head-on with a heavy vehicle near the plant Friend Chips. The Corriere della Sera reports that the impact was so violent that the car ended up off the road. Despite the timely intervention of medical personnel, Murelli died instantly, making all rescue attempts futile.

The truck driver involved in the accident suffered minor injuries to the head and lower limbs. His conditions are not serious and, after initial treatment, he was transported with a green code to the Montichiari hospital.

The news of the loss of Louis Murelli has thrown the entire Cremona community into despair. Murelli was a well-known and respected figure. A teacher for years at the Institute for Surveyors in Cremona, he had served as deputy mayor of Casteldidone from 1995 to 2000 during the first term of the Dasso administration. Murelli was also a passionate farmer, an activity he practiced first on weekends and then, after retirement, full time.

The episode had heavy repercussions on traffic in the area. Vehicles traveling on the Asola-Carpenedolo route suffered slowdowns, while those arriving from Lonato were diverted towards the center of Montichiari.

Murelli leaves behind a son, Marco. Fate has reserved another tragic coincidence for the Murelli family. Twenty years ago, Luigi’s wife, Maria Luisa Stringhini, retired teacher, had lost his life in a road accident. On June 16, 2004 his Fiat Punto was violently hit by another car.

The community gathers around the Murelli family in this moment of deep sorrow. Luigi will be remembered for his civic commitment and contribution to the social and professional life of the territory.