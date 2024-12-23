Luigi Mangione, the man arrested for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk, has declared himself “not guilty” of federal murder and terrorism charges in a New York court.

This Monday’s hearing has been the first time that Mangione has been able to respond to the accusations filed against him. The 26-year-old detainee faces 11 charges, including one of first-degree murder and two of second-degree murder, along with other weapons and forgery charges.

Mangione’s attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, expressed concerns during the hearing about her client’s capacity. to obtain a fair trial, as reported by CNN.

“He’s a young man and he’s being treated like a human ping pong ball by two warring jurisdictions here,” he said. “They’re treating it like a human show.”

Judge Gregory Carro responded that the trial will be fair, adding that “we will carefully select a jury”. The next date of the judicial process has been set for February 21.

Death penalty

Mangione could face the death penalty if found guilty of the federal charge of murder, while the state charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have not indicated whether they will seek the death penalty, and the decision would ultimately have to be approved by the U.S. Attorney General.

In parallel, the young man will face complaints in Pennsylvania in relation to the possession of a 3D printed firearm and the fake identification he allegedly had in his possession when he was arrested.





Mangione He was arrested on December 9 at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, after escaping from New York where he murdered Thompson next to the hotel that was hosting the company’s investor conference.

Mangione, a former high school standout and Ivy League graduate Born into a wealthy family, he appeared to be driven by anger against the health insurance industry and “corporate greed,” according to an intelligence report from the New York Police Department obtained by CNN.