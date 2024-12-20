Luigi Mangione has been accused this Thursday of a federal murder chargeanother of weapons and two of harassment in New York for shooting dead the CEO of the insurer UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson.

The 26-year-old, in the custody of the New York Police, has been flown from Pennsylvania. Amid great media expectation, he was seen being transported by helicopter to the court where the Prosecutor’s Office will present the federal accusation, collected by The New York Times.

The defendant’s arrival was unusual because of his extensive exposure to the public, with numerous televisions broadcasting live his “walk” to the court, handcuffed and looking confused, and surrounded by a crowd of armed officers. Also, some “followers” who were waiting for him nearby.

Mangione has previously been charged by the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office with a total of eleven charges, including one of first-degree murder that could be counted as a “terrorist act.” faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if found guilty.

Even the mayor of the city, Eric Adams, showed up there, walking behind the accused along with the Chief of Police, Jessica Tisch. He declared that it was important to do so because of the “symbolism” of the case, alluding to the “celebrations” of an act of violence who have accompanied Mangione.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York argues in its document that Mangione traveled from Georgia to New York around November 24 with the goal of harassing, intimidating and killing Thompsona final goal he accomplished on December 4, using a firearm with a silencer.

Some passages from the notebook seized from the accused are also disclosed, in which expresses hostility towards the insurance industry “and wealthy executives in particular. He also cites an entry from October indicating his intention to “beat up” the CEO of one of those companies at an investor conference, as happened.