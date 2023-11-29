Luigi Leonetti confessed to the murder of his wife Vincenza Angrisano: what the 52-year-old said during the interrogation in the barracks

Intercepted by the press, the legal defense of Luigi Leonetti, self-confessed murderer of his wife Vincenza Angrisano, recounted what his client said during the interrogation he was subjected to last night. The man would be shaken, greatly worried for his children. According to what he said, they would not have witnessed the crime.

After 14 years of marriage, Vincenza Angrisano had decided to end the relationship with her husband, 52-year-old Luigi Leonetti.

Since a few weeks they lived separately at home and the woman had already started all the procedures for separation and divorce.

That decision, however, evidently the man didn’t like it who yesterday afternoon, at the height of yet another argument, challenged a knife and hit his wife until she killed her.

He later called the 118 requesting their intervention, but when they arrived on site, together with the Carabinierifor Vincenza there was already nothing left to do.

The arrest and confession of Vincenza Angrisano’s husband

Upon the arrival of the Carabinieri in the house, Luigi Leonetti he offered no resistance upon arrest. He was arrested and transported to the Andria barracks, where He admitted of killing his wife.

The first interrogation to which the man was subjected lasted until 5:00 in the morning. At his side, his legal defenderwho on his way out explained what his client had said.

He confessed to killing his wife but reiterated that their children did not witness the murder. I left him just before five in the morning today, after the interrogation in the barracks that lasted almost an hour. He gave the investigators his version of events. He cries constantly and is worried about his children.

Already. Children. Two children aged 6 and 8 whose lives were completely turned upside down in just a few moments. The real ones victimstogether with his mother, of this senseless tragedy.

They are already mobilizing for them associationssomeone colleagues of Vincenza ei family members themselves.

I want to do what she would have wanted to do: protect her children, give them the most peaceful future possible, let them study and make sure they don’t miss anything. That’s why I thought about raising money.

These are the words written in a post on social media from a friend of the 42 year old.

A colleague instead he wrote: “We are an army of women, we will shout for you Vincenza. We won’t silence your name, we will make noise“.