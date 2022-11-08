A tragedy that took place in front of the eyes of incredulous people

The death of. Continues to be investigated Luigi Izzothe man shot in Castel Volturno after he had served as peacemaker in a quarrel in his presence. He lost his life for a broken pair of glasses. They witnessed the scene impotent wife and mother-in-law. The police must reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident.

Luigi Izzo was 38 years old and the father of three children. Six stab wounds in the back in front of his gate while he was with her wife Federica and mother-in-law. He thus lost his life, looking for the last time in the eyes of his wife who had come to help him.

The Public Prosecutor has already ordered the arrest of the two responsible for the death: Alessandro Monielloaged 52, e Roberto Moniello, aged 29. Father and son are resident in Baia Verde, a locality of Castel Volturno.

The incident was reconstructed thanks to the stories of those present, wife, mother-in-law and friends, and the confessions of the guilty. It was dawn when i Carabinieri of the city have identified the people who committed this crime.

According to what was said, Luigi left his house at two in the morning in via Papa Roncalli, to go to Caffè 2.0, to help his brother Orlando, 34, the hothead of the family. Orlando had quarreled with Roberto and broke his eyeglasses. He had reassured him that he would buy them back, but the man went to his house to settle the score.

Luigi Izzo is no longer there due to a broken pair of glasses

In fact, Roberto showed up at his home at night with his father who materially struck him. Luigi Izzo, a barber in Castel Volturno, lost a lot of blood before closing his eyes forever.

Luigi’s family wants to clarify and demands justice. Meanwhile, the two culprits are already in a cell in Santa Maria Capua Vetere.