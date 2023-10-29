When reality pours into a photograph, what happens is life. Also if the photograph is a mere fashion image. “At the end of the day, we are storytellers, we tell the stories of the people we focus on and, more importantly, we give them a voice to tell themselves. Yes, the clothes are relevant, but what the situation hides is even more so. A model can be very well dressed, or even naked, but if you don’t go deeper, if you don’t reach her soul, where is the truth?” ask Luigi & Iango, photographers with a mission: to investigate and reveal reality, also the What’s in a fashion image? “Maybe we should claim more as fashion photographers, it’s not a stigma,” they say with a laugh.

Luigi Murenu (Sardinian, 58 years old) and Iango Henzi (Swiss, 44) are only Luigi & Iango for the Olympus of photography. Like some of the subjects of their professional interest, they do not need a surname to be recognized among the illustrious visual creation of our time. At this point in the iconographic flood, it is impossible, or almost impossible, that they have not noticed some of his images, which already have nearly three hundred covers for publications within the reach of Vogue (in any of its editions) and countless portraits of those who have defined celebrity culture in the last decade.

They met 12 years ago, one coming from styling in shows and sessions, with a stellar career as a hairdresser since the mid-eighties that has allowed him to work and learn with the greatest, including Richard Avedon; the other, diverted from classical dance by an injury that took him to the University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Zurich to pursue a career with the camera. Together, such trained/educated gazes have gained intensity and depth. “We want to open minds and expand horizons by showing that difference is beautiful, enabling dialogue in that way,” they say. And they say: “Photography can be an agent of change if it promotes a positive vision of the world.”

At least half of what was called for exhibition and included in Luigi & Iango’s book was not known to date. In the image, supermodel Kendall Jenner. Luigi & Iango

From that idea arises the project that the couple – work and sentimental – now presents in a double format, exhibition and bibliographic. Unveiled They have titled it: an exhibition at the Palazzo Reale in Milan, until November 26, and a voluminous monograph (which also serves as a catalogue) published in luxurious format coffee table by Phaidon. In none of the cases are retrospectives. “We prefer to talk about introspective research,” Luigi begins. “We wanted to approach photography from another angle, looking for a perspective that would return its essence. Today we see everything through a filter. The amount of images that saturates us digitally is overwhelming, and it goes at such a speed that no one seems interested in stopping and taking their time to observe,” he explains. “So we decided to stop to be able to capture everything that escapes the current accelerated gaze, and reveal it.” Iango says: “As a title it is very symbolic, it refers to the discovery of moments, attitudes and details that allow us to glimpse the intimacy of the character portrayed. We reveal that beauty that we are not aware of.”

Yeah Unveiled It is a non-stop of revelations, it is also because at least half of what was called for exhibition and included in the book was not known to date. Among the unpublished material is a photograph of Madonna in pieta that was unhooked from that extravaganza of Catholic aesthetics published in Vanity Fairlast February (the artist, the first celebrity to portray the duo in 2013, wrote the prologue to the monograph, in addition to occupying its cover and an entire room in the exhibition), and a series dedicated to Chella Man, the actor , model, youtuber and LGTBIQ+ activist whose existential journey as a transgender, non-binary, rationalized person with a physical disability (he is deaf) has them captivated. “We have incorporated social conversation into our work, but without politicizing it. It’s just about our vision. We listen to what is happening, and we understand it, but at the same time we do our translation,” says Luigi. “We invite people to our table, we give everyone their place at it,” Iango continues. “It is also a very symbolic gesture, because it means that you can open your heart and mind and maintain a more human dialogue. Of course, the resulting image has to be suggestive, attractive, because a table cared for and set with care means that you care about the diners, that you want them to feel comfortable, special, safe, happy… Then life comes in and everything becomes mixes and gets confused.” Luigi adds: “It is a reflection of our society.”

Luigi & Iango have made nearly three hundred covers with celebrities such as Naomi Campbell. Luigi & Iango

At Luigi & Iango’s table, diversity, inclusion and the perhaps not so obvious beauty of difference now have preferential voice. “Everyone has the same opportunity to express themselves,” they concede. And not only that: in a gesture of generosity, they glorify those who are within range of their target. “To prepare a good dish, you not only have to use the best products, you must also know how to treat them. In that sense, communication is key in our work. Only in this way can we push these personalities to the limit of revealing something extraordinary,” they conclude. “In the end, it all comes down to love. Give and take. And show empathy. It is important to listen to the new generations as much as the old. It is important to talk about the lives that matter, but they are never in the conversation, only on the news. But for that you have to throw eggs into it. And more heart to art.”

“The amount of images that saturate us digitally is overwhelming,” the photographers acknowledge. In the photograph, the ‘influencer’ Kim Kardashian. Luigi & Iango

