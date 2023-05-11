Luigi Favoloso does not send them to tell Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia

In the last period, on the web there has been nothing but talk of the separation between Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia. A few weeks after the sensational announcement, it was now to break the silence on the matter Luigi Fabulous. Let’s find out together what the VIP said in detail.

There separation Between Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia continues to be the subject of much talk on the net. A few weeks ago, the two had announced to put a definitive point to their love story.

Next, to reveal further details on the affair was the former competitor of Big Brother. On the occasion of ainterview released to the “Corriere della Sera”, Simone Coccia had explained the reason of the break:

We were both busy: I was busy, she was super busy. But while I go out at 8 and come back in the evening at 18, she goes out at 7 and also comes back at midnight.

It’s about statements which have not gone unnoticed by web users but also by many TV personalities such as Luigi Fabulous.

Recently, the latter decided to make a intervention about the matter and became the protagonist of one declaration shock . In detail, the VIP believes that Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia is only one staging:

The Dead Sea is more than 400 meters below sea level, it is possible to float in its waters and its salts cure various skin diseases. It is the lowest point on earth, after Coccia and Pezzopane who pretend to break up.

Needless to say such externalization has received numerous approval comments. Currently, none has come yet replies by those directly involved. Will the former couple break their silence on the allegations received? We just have to find out!