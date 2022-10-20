The entrance of Pamela Prati inside the house of the Big Brother Vip has turned the spotlight again on the case linked to Mark Caltagirone. There are many television programs that are giving ample space to this topic, as well as many characters belonging to the world of entertainment. Over the last few hours, Luigi Fabulous confessed to being involved in the case: that’s why.

The second half of ‘Pratiful’ has returned to occupy ample space in the main Mediaset programs. From the Big Brother Vipthen passing through very true, Morning 5 And Afternoon 5, there are many broadcasts that are giving ample space to this topic. Over the last few hours Luigi Favoloso has made one confession shock about the case.

Nina Moric’s ex-boyfriend confessed to being involved in the affair of Mark Caltagirone. According to his words, it seems that Mark has filed a complaint against Luigi Favoloso, who was later heard as a witness.

In this regard, these were his words:

It is strange for me to see the Caltagirone story on TV again; it’s weird because it’s like watching a movie whose ending I already know. In addition to the idea that, like all of you, I got by following the story from home, I was repeatedly ordered by the police and heard for various reasons: the first is that, absurdly, through his lawyer, Mark Caltagirone filed a complaint with the public prosecutor against my person only for having published, on television, the Instagram messages he had sent me.

And, continuing, the fiance by Elena Morali said:

Then, twice I was heard as a witness aware of the facts both in the denunciation perpetrated by Angelo Sanzio Mark Caltagirone, and in the story of my friend Cosimo Merolla who met an individual who pretended to be Mark Caltagirone and that showed a photo of him together with Prati, even trying to sell him a villa in Genzano Romano.

In conclusion, Luigi Fabulous confessed: