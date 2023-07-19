Rain of members – 243 to be precise – for the 58th edition of the Luigi Fagioli Trophy, scheduled for next weekend (22-23 July) in Gubbio. Yet another “full” of racing cars and drivers for the Umbrian hill climb, the renamed “Montecarlo delle Salite”, which has always been able to link the sporting, competitive and more purely technical aspects to the naturalistic, cultural and territorial promotion aspects. The event that will bring the best of the hillclimbs back to Gubbio also marks a new success in terms of high popularity, and also this year has not limited the range of action to the weekend which between Saturday’s tests and Sunday’s race will see the contenders compete for the Italian Hill Climb Championship (CIVM), the top tricolor series of ACI Sport of which it is the eighth round of the season, also valid for the Italian Trophy (TIVM) in the central-northern area.

Wednesday

The Fagioli Trophy 2023 will inaugurate the initiatives on Wednesday 19 July from 7.30 pm with the awarding ceremony of the annual Memorial Angelo and Pietro Barbetti to Ferrari and its Hypercar program with manager Antonello Coletta present for the collection of the award which celebrates the overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last 10-11 June, the official return of the Prancing Horse among the prototypes in the World Endurance Championship after 50 years. A triumph that had been missing in Maranello since 1965 and conquered with the Ferrari 499P of the Ferrari – AF Corse team driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. The ceremony will be held as part of the invitation-only evening entirely dedicated to engines and promoted by CECA and the Rotary Club Gubbio at the Park Hotel Ai Cappuccini, where the protagonist will also be another prestigious brand from the Emilian Motor Valley, namely Pagani Automobili. Special guest will be Andrea Palma, pilot and test driver of the Modena-based manufacturer of San Cesario sul Panaro founded by Horacio Pagani. The Roman driver will be present with the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC with which he stopped the clock at Spa at 2’23”081, the absolute lap record for road cars along the legendary Belgian track. As an honor to the city, Coletta and Palma will also be awarded the symbolic “Patente da Matto”, delivered by the Maggio Eugubino after the characteristic performance of the group of virtuosi Eugubini flag-wavers.

Thursday

After the evening with Ferrari and Pagani, the 58th Trofeo Fagioli will make an appointment for the presentation to the press on Thursday 20 July at 11.00 in the Sala Trecentesca in the seat of the Municipality of Gubbio in Palazzo Pretorio (Piazza Grande). Representatives of civil and sporting institutions and of the realities that support the event will be present.

Friday

From Friday the “word” passes to the protagonists of the CIVM. The eighth tricolor act will be inaugurated by the preliminary verification operations at the San Secondo complex, the event’s headquarters with race management, secretariat and press room. In the evening, a new, special initiative linked to the Fagioli Trophy and open to all will mix emotions and amarcord in Piazza San Pietro, as well as music, entertainment and food&drink.

Weekend

The “superweek” of the Fagioli Trophy will reach its climax on Saturday, when the two official practice climbs take place from 9.30 on the 4150 meters “all in one breath” of the Gubbio-Madonna della Cima, and on Sunday, when the decisive challenges of race 1 and race 2 will start at 9.00, for which live television on ACI Sport TV on Sky channel 228 and live streaming on the web is confirmed.