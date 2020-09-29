Luis Guillermo Echeverri, Iván Duque’s campaign manager. / Taken from Caracol Radio. Snail Radio. Colprensa Archive

Luis Guillermo Echeverri, Luigi, One of the men closest to the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, retracted this Monday the serious accusations he made against the leftist senator Iván Cepeda in a letter addressed to the director of EL PAÍS, Javier Moreno. In compliance with a judge’s order, Echeverri issued a statement in which he rectified his statements, motivated by the publication in this newspaper of an interview with Cepeda, Álvaro Uribe’s main contradictory in the process of witness manipulation that has the former president in house arrest since the beginning of August.

The letter, which the director decided not to publish, sought to exert pressure after the interview with Cepeda, openly asking that he not be given a voice, and stated: “It is not democratic to give a media showcase to the parliamentary forces of narco-terrorism […]. I cannot find an explanation for why the big media, in order to gain clicks and ratings, are not aware of what is happening in Latin America ”. Faced with these accusations, which refer to the defunct FARC guerrilla, the senator from the Polo Democrático filed a tutela action before the courts, which in Colombia constitutes the first step in a judicial proceeding, and won it. Cepeda demanded a retraction for what he describes as “slander” and a “smear campaign” launched against him by Uribe and the Colombian government.

“I retract the statements against Mr. Iván Cepeda Castro contained in the communication dated September 5, 2020, addressed by me to Mr. Javier Moreno, director of the newspaper EL PAÍS in Spain, since I made a mistake when broadcasting a message whose content was not verified, since the statements were harmful to his rights to good name, honor and freedom of expression, ”writes Echeverri, who in 2018 was also manager of the presidential campaign of Duque, candidate of the Democratic Center, the formation founded by Uribe.

No senior executive or the president himself, who after Uribe’s precautionary arrest turned to his defense and to the conspiracy theory, took distances with Echeverri. In interview in the program Hoy por Hoy by Caracol Radio Moreno expressed his surprise: “It is the strangest letter I have received. I can’t understand what Dr. Echeverri wants […]. He complains that EL PAÍS interviews a senator of the Republic and that does not usually happen ”. The letter generated an intense debate in the Andean country about the pressure of the Casa de Nariño on the media. Several editorialists and commentators found the presidential adviser’s request intolerable.