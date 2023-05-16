He has been appointed as the new EU Special Representative in the Gulf.

New assignment for Louis DiMaio who is about to be appointed as the new EU Special Representative in the Gulf. The former secretary of the 5 Star Movement is expected to take office on June 1st and his salary will be 16,000 euros a month but in the event of a transfer abroad, the figure is destined to increase.

Di Maio’s assignment should last 21 months and therefore until February 28, 2025. Specifically, Luigi Di Maio will play the role of diplomat, dealing directly with the management of gas and oil supplies.

Joseph BorrellEU High Representative for Foreign Policy, who identified Luigi Di Maio as the next EU special envoy, wrote the reason for Di Maio’s choice in the letter addressed to the ambassadors: “As a former Italian foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio has the necessary international political profile for this role”. It’s still: “His extensive contacts with the Gulf countries will allow him to engage with relevant actors at the appropriate level. We must maintain the momentum of our enhanced engagement with the Gulf. I count on Di Maio’s support to implement our strategic partnership with Gulf partners”.

The press release still reads that Luigi Di Maio will have to “strengthen the Union’s visibility in the Gulf region, propose possible improvements to the Member States and the Commission, giving them timely information on the evolution of relations”.

Borrell’s choice to indicate Di Maio had aroused several controversies in our country. The League had criticized the EU decision, while the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, had underlined that the former pentastellato was not the government candidate.

“I am honored to have been appointed by EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell and EU Member States as the first EU Special Representative for the Gulf region. It’s a big responsibility. I am ready to engage, listen and find together with EU members and each of our regional partners the best ways to deepen our security and prosperity together” – the words of Di Maio on Twitter,