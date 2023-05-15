How much does Luigi Di Maio earn as EU envoy to the Persian Gulf: salary

Luigi Di Maio has been appointed EU special envoy in the Persian Gulf, but there is already controversy over the salary that the former M5S political leader will receive to cover this new role.

The go-ahead for the nomination arrived on the morning of Monday 15 May at the meeting of the Political and Security Committee and that of the Permanent Representatives of the 27 in the EU without any of those present interrupting the procedure to call the debate.

The appointment of the former Italian foreign minister was proposed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

With the formal go-ahead, Di Maio will take office as EU Special Representative in the Gulf on June 1, but, as mentioned, controversy has mounted on social media over what will be the salary received by Luigi Di Maio, especially for the battles anti-caste carried out by the former minister at the time of the M5S.

When Luigi Di Maio earns

In fact, for his role as special envoy in the Persian Gulf, Luigi Di Maio will receive a minimum of 13,000 euros net per month. To these must be added benefits for the staff and reimbursement of expenses. Furthermore, the salary could rise to over 16 thousand euros in the event of a transfer abroad.

“I welcome the Council’s decision to appoint Luigi Di Maio as the first EU Special Representative for the Gulf. Now he has an ambitious mandate to carry out: to help bring the EU partnership with the Gulf countries to a new strategic level, to mutual benefit ”wrote Josep Borrell in his profile Twitter.

I welcome the decision by the Council to appoint@luigidimaioas 1st EU Special Representative for the Gulf. He now has an ambitious mandate to fulfil: help taking EU partnership with Gulf countries to a new strategic level, to our mutual benefit https://t.co/BSWrtjMFyR — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 15, 2023

“The new EU Special Representative will have the task of further developing a stronger, more comprehensive and strategic EU partnership with the countries of the Gulf region, supporting the EU High Representative – reads an official note from the Council EU – Di Maio will take office on June 1, with an initial mandate of 21 months”.