Luigi Di Maio in Venice with his new partner Alessia D’Alessandro. The photos of the romantic weekend are published exclusively by the weekly ‘Chi’ in the issue on newsstands from Wednesday 15 March. Alessia, born in 1990, is Italian-German and studied Economic Sciences in Paris and Bremen, she speaks five languages ​​and to pay for her studies she occasionally worked as a model. The meeting with Di Maio takes place in 2018 when she Alessia is a candidate for the 5 Star Movement in the Agropoli-Castellabate college, in Cilento, without however being able to be elected. Now the relationship with the former foreign minister has turned into something more, as demonstrated by the photos published by ‘Chi’.