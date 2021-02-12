The singer and comic actor Luigui Carbajal was sorry after having performed a concert in Madre de Dios, in full curfew hours.

For the member of the Skandalo group it was a mistake not to respect the Government’s provisions in its fight against coronavirus.

“I feel ashamed for having participated in that event, I know it is not the right thing to do and it will not happen again,” Luigui Carbajal told El Popular.

“I know that we are still in a pandemic, the situation is critical and I have lost two family members,” added the artist.

Thamara Gómez and Luigui Carbajal were arrested for performing in concert. Photo: Willax screenshot

Luigui Carbajal on government support

On the other hand, Carbajal He spoke about the government’s aid to the entertainment sector, one of the hardest hit by the crisis that the pandemic is leaving. He lamented the lack of state support.

“We have been abandoned since last year. That is why I felt the need to accept the proposal ”, explained the singer.

“Recently ‘Armonía 10’ organized its event with protocols and it was rejected, we are forgotten. I think that the same situation happens to Thamara, because the situation is very complicated, “he added.

At the beginning of January, Luigui Carbajal had been offering his artistic services to his followers. “The people who want us to go to their ‘jato’ to sing them a salsita, cumbia, rock, reggaetón, whatever they want, we are willing,” he said in one of his stories Instagram.

