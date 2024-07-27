Naples is in mourning for the sudden passing of Dr. Louis Califanoa renowned maxillofacial surgeon and a leading figure in the world of medicine. Califano, was the head physician at the Policlinico and professor of Maxillofacial Surgery at the Federico II University. He died suddenly this night while he was on the island of Ischia. He was 65 years old.

Dr. Luigi Califano was known and respected not only for his surgical expertise and skill, but also for his commitment to teaching and research. His career was characterized by a constant contribution to the medical community, both locally and nationally. Califano was also president of the Italian Society of Maxillofacial Surgery. A position he used to promote advances in the field and to train new generations of surgeons.

In recent years, Luigi Califano had actively participated in the academic life of theFederico II University, also running for the Rectorate. Despite the defeat in the last elections, where the current rector Matteo Lorito prevailed, Califano continued to work tirelessly for the good of the institution and of the School of Medicine and Surgery, of which he had been President.

The passing of Dr. Califano leaves a void that is difficult to fill. His dedication, his talent and his passion for medicine have left an indelible mark on the lives of many colleagues and students. The scientific community, his patients and all those who had the privilege of knowing him and working with him, today mourn the loss of a great man and an exceptional professional.

In an official note, the rector of the Vanvitelli University Giovanni Francesco Nicoletti expressed his condolences:

“We lose a colleague who was greatly appreciated for his commitment and great generosity, as well as a professor adored by students and many colleagues and collaborators. This loss catapults us into a human and academic drama for which we were not prepared. On behalf of the entire Federician community, I send a hug to all his relatives and to all those who knew him and appreciated his extraordinary professional and human qualities.”

In this moment of grief, the entire scientific community joins in remembering and paying homage to Dr. Luigi Califano. His legacy will live on through his work and the contributions he has made to the field of medicine.