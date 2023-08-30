In recent days the ‘Corriere della Sera’ has dedicated a long article to Louis Berlusconi. The well-known newspaper retraced the life of Silvio Berlusconi’s son, emphasizing his abilities and some background of his private life. In detail, the newspaper revealed the amount of the mortgage that the ex Premier’s son would pay each month for the buildings in Milan.

The ‘Corriere della Sera’ has made public some background on Luigi Berlusconi, the youngest of the sons of Silvio Berlusconi. In the article dedicated to him, the well-known newspaper made public the news of Luigi Berlusconi’s purchase of the former Villa Borletti.

In addition to the villa, it seems that Silvio Berlusconi’s son has also bought an apartment located near Santa Maria delle Grazie. In addition to this, the ‘Corriere della Sera’ revealed the amount that the ex premier’s son would disburse each month for the mutual. Brace yourselves because the figure is nothing short of mind-boggling.

According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that Luigi Berlusconi pays every month 50 thousand euros of dumb. It seems that the former Villa Borletti is a property very dear to the Berlusconi family. According to what was revealed by the newspaper, it seems that Luigi, probably in agreement with his brothers, bought the villa for a sum of 10 million euros.

To this sum are added the works of renovation which appears to have just finished. As far as the smaller apartment is concerned, the amount of the loan granted by the bank would be 6.8 million of Euro. According to what was revealed by the ‘Corriere della Sera’, it seems that Luigi Berlusconi is the most expert, in the field of finance, of all the children of Silvio Berlusconi. The well-known newspaper also states that: