Luigi Berlusconi bets 1 million on Milanese startup Algojob

Louis Berlusconi And Edward Ermotti (son of Sergio ErmottiCEO of UBS) are banking on Algojoba Milanese startup founded in 2021 by Nicholas Mazzocchi. Algojob deals with the development of software for the digitalization of the processes of research, selection and management of personnel.

In detail, as reported Milan Finance, Ithaca 3investment fund managed by The Holding of Berlusconi, acquired 1.24% of Algojob during a capital increase that totaled 2 million euros between nominal value and premium.

During this recapitalization, new investors entered the company, including Koinos Capital sgr with 12.4%. Koinos is a venture capital fund chaired by Beppe Fumagalli, and counts among its members the managing directors Eugenio Airoldi And Mark Morgese.

Furthermore, the Swiss fund 14Peaks Capitalhandled by Hermottiacquired 8.6% of Algojob and Ermotti joined the board of directors together with Lorenzo Franzi Of Koinos Capital. Consequently, the participation of the founders of Algojob, Nicholas Mazzocchi And Simone Paterahas decreased from 89.5% to 63%.

For 2023, the first significant year of activity, Algojob closed with revenues of just under half a million euros. The fund Edward Ermotti recently raised $30 million in startup investments B2B SaaS in Europe and the USA, focusing on fintech and innovations in the future of work, as in the case of Algojob.