Luigi Berlusconi wants to climb the world of finance. This is why he launched Annapurna

After the death of Silvio Berlusconi and the reading of the will, the hierarchies in the group Fininvest have been clarified. The package of majority is firmly in the hands of Marina and Piersilviothey are the ones who have the power over family holding. But there are those among the other children who are definitely making their way in parallel with strategic investmentsthis is the smallest of the heirs: Luigi Berlusconi. There holdings H14 which he leads, in collaboration with the other sisters Eleanor And Barbarahas decided to invest and – we read in Milano Finanza – and in particular to expand into venture capital. The group created the company Annapurna to invest not only in Italy but also abroad. The new vehicle will join the Ithaca Investment box, which Luigi has already used for numerous operations, including the entry into Young Platform with Magrini of United Ventures (controlled by the homonymous Annapurna Ventures).

Luigi Berlusconi is therefore preparing for a new transition into the world of venture capital. Just recently, last October 19th, – continues Milano Finanza – the youngest child of the former Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, through the holding H14 has created a new vehicle. But this it is certainly not an isolated casealready in the past Luigi had created vehicles in which to contain some of the company’s acquisitions holding and with which to launch new club deals. Annapurna takes its name from the well-known Himalayan mountain, the name would have been chosen precisely to carry out financial climbs.

