Sharjah (Union)
The Italian author of books for children and young people, Luigi Ballerini, sent a number of motivational messages to young people about the future, and explained that he would not have worked as a writer at all because of his interest in studying and working in medicine, but he turned to the world of writing, and issued books for teenagers, indicating that they are a group that is difficult to address in writing, It is not easy to make mistakes even if it is small when writing to them.
Speaking during the “Reading the Future” session, which was held within the activities of the 41st session of the Sharjah International Book Fair, Ballerini said: “You can become a writer, for what you read in books and newspapers, and what you hear from people on the street can be inspiring to you.” He cited the example of the most famous engineer in Barcelona, Spain, who said that he took inspiration from the tree outside his window, and then became the best engineer in the world.
Ballerini continued: “Look at the facts and leave your life to passion, with your ears and eyes open, and the story is the one that will meet you. Stories are like cats. If you have a cat in the house and she comes to you and gives her room and shows some feelings, she will come.”
He told the youth: “You are today’s readers and you are not the readers of the future, but you will create the future. The value of the writing that I write is available to you so that you should be careful. I like to write to you, because I believe that you are the ones who build the future.”
Ballerini called on young people to take heed so that they would be able to live in the new society, adding: “There is a kind of responsibility to write for you, but it is a beautiful and wonderful thing for me, it is a privilege because it forces me to remain young even if I am sixty years old.”
#Luigi #Ballerini #Young #People #todays #readers #future #makers
