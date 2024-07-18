This week too there is no history in the Japanese charts. Nintendo Switch, despite being in the final stages of its life cycle, dominates unchallengedtaking the top spot on the hardware charts and placing ten games in the top ten on the software charts, Guided by Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD with 16,425 copies. The port Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition follows, selling more than 14,000 copies at launch. Other platforms did not arrive.

The best-selling Nintendo Switch model remains the OLED one with 36,451 units. Overall, the Switch family of consoles has sold more than 50,000 units. PS5 follows with almost 30,000 total units. The Xbox Series is instead under the radar: Series S and Series X have sold less than 800 units together. But let’s cut the chatter and look at the complete rankings.