Luhansk schoolgirl Savenkova urged Trump to visit Donbass

A young writer and playwright from Lugansk, schoolgirl Faina Savenkova said that it would be useful for former US President Donald Trump to visit Donbass. Her words are quoted by RIA News.

“Trump, having visited Donbass, must understand how the residents live, and that the weapons supplied to Ukraine are killing the residents of Donbass, children,” Savenkova noted.