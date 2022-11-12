Information about the torture of servicemen of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) by Kyiv will be given to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This was announced on November 12 by the Commissioner for Human Rights in the LPR, Victoria Serdyukova.

“Naturally, both photographic materials and all information will be sent to take response measures (to the ICRC. – Ed.), since the International Red Cross, including, probably, first of all, is obliged to monitor the implementation of the rules established by the relevant conventions by the parties to the conflict “, – the agency quotes her words”RIA News“.

She clarified that the Ukrainian side handed over to the LPR the body of a serviceman of the People’s Militia with signs of torture. Serdyukova added that such actions of Kyiv in relation to prisoners of war are a violation of the Geneva Convention.

On the eve of the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, said that another exchange of prisoners had taken place. He pointed out that forty-five servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) returned to Ukraine. However, the Russian side did not confirm the fact of the exchange at the time of publication.

Prior to this, on November 3, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that as a result of negotiations, 107 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation were returned from the territory of Ukraine. They noted that all the victims are also provided with the necessary psychological assistance. Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin stated that out of the total number of released 65 people come from the DPR and LPR.

Later, on November 11, servicemen of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Stanislav Lebedenko and Artur Klinov, released from captivity, spoke about the torture of Russian military officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Ukrainian captivity. Prisoners of war, according to them, were tortured with electric current.

In addition, Klinov said that the SBU officers showed particular cruelty towards prisoners of war. Among the abuses of the captured soldiers are bags on the head and constant beatings, he specified.

On October 24, the head of the ICR Alexander Bastrykin instructed to investigate the facts of torture prisoners of war from the DPR. It was noted that, in particular, physical punishment was applied to those held in the Zapad-1 camp in the Lviv region.

The day before, Anna Soroka, adviser to the head of the LPR, said that Ukrainian militants often kill wounded prisoners of war on the battlefield so as not to waste strength and resources on them. She added that Ukraine is a terrorist state in relation to the population of Donbass and in relation to people in general.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.