Serhiy Gaidai says Russia is preparing offensive and will intensify its attacks in the region

The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, called on Saturday (April 9, 2022) that residents of eastern Ukraine leave the region.

In an interview with public television, Gadai said that Russia is building up forces and now Russian troops are preparing for an offensive. Ukraine has said Moscow must step up attacks in the east of the country.

Ten humanitarian corridors have been agreed for the evacuation of civilians from Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. The Defense Ministry also reported this Saturday (Apr 9) that it transported more than 80 residents from a district of Mariupol to “safe places”.

More than 90% of Mariupol has been destroyed, according to the city’s mayor, Vadim Boychenko. According to him, at least 40% of what is left is “unrecoverable”.

BOMBRED STATION

On Friday (8.Apr.2022), 52 people died and another 100 were injured after a bombing of the railway station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine. Missile wreckage with written message “for our children”in Russian, was found near the site of the attack.

Ukraine last week regained control of the region around the capital Kiev. Russian troops also left the cities of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel. In Bucha, civilian bodies were found on the city streets. Russia denies being responsible for the deaths.