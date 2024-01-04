After the League match, Atlético de Madrid will debut in the 2023/24 Copa del Rey. They will do so directly in the round of 32, facing CD Lugo. A priori it is a simple game in which Simeone is expected to rest the starters. The match will be next January 6 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time.
Lugo vs Atlético de Madrid match information?
City: Lugo, Spain
Stadium: Anxo Carro Stadium
Date: Saturday January 6
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Lugo vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar +
How can you watch Lugo vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Lugo vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Lugo vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
ESPN
On the part of the locals, they will not have any injuries for this match and they will be able to count on all their troops to try to face Atlético de Madrid in these round of 32 of the Copa del Rey
After all the injuries that Atlético de Madrid has suffered this season, they will only have two absences for this European competition match. The team trained by Cholo Simeone will not be able to count on Thomas Lemar for this match because he suffers a ruptured Achilles tendon, nor will Pablo Barrios be there, with a meniscus injury. To these casualties is added that of Soyuncu
CD Lugo: Lucas Díaz, Johanenko, Gorka Pérez, Andrés Castrín, Alberto López; Víctor Narro, Sergio Aguza, Sabit, Antoñín, Antonio Aranda
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Giménez, Azpilicueta, Savic, Javi Galán; Koke, Saúl, Riquelme; Memphis, Correa
CD Lugo 0-3 Atlético de Madrid
