CD Lugo continues to maneuver within the formation of the squad going through the approaching begin of the season. If on Monday the departure of San Emeterio and the arrivals of Sebas Moyano and Luis Ruiz have been introduced, this Tuesday there was a novelty within the goalkeeper place, a type of that in principle have been extra coated.

Via the customary official assertion, Lugo introduced the hiring of Fran Vieites (Pontecesures, 1999), from the Actual Membership Celta de Vigo subsidiary. The meta indicators with the albivermellos till 2024 and instantly joins coaching along with his new teammates. Vieites performed a complete of 1261 minutes in Second B with the Olívico subsidiary final season, divided into 15 video games by which he conceded 27 targets, managing to depart the aim to zero 3 times. His arrival reopens the controversy on the continuity of Ander Cantero, the beginning goalkeeper final season and whose good performances have attracted the eye of groups reminiscent of Levante, or the departure of the opposite goalkeeper of the crew, Alberto Varo, who may search a brand new vacation spot in opposition to the dearth of minutes in Lugo.

As well as, Lugo introduced the departure through mortgage of the defender of its subsidiary Matias Vesprini to Compostela. The participant, a type of who has proven probably the most projection inside the albivermella quarry, will be capable of show his capabilities in Second B in what’s a brand new step in his coaching.