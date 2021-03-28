Lugo: There are already eight games without knowing the victory. Since Nafti’s resignation, the team has not won, but he has not lost either. Nevertheless, today he faces the bottom of LaLiga and another tie would taste like defeat. The lack of goal it is the main symptom of computer problems. El Hacen and “Puma” Rodríguez are out due to injury, while Juanpe also sanctioned.

As to follow: Appiah. English, on loan from Almería, he has become a key player in the Galician set.