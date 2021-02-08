Espanyol already knows the Anxo Carro, which is equivalent to receiving a master’s degree on what the Second Division is. Maybe parakeets, wrapped in an unexpected pothole, are discovering what the silver category hides in delayed mode. Each game, an ambush. Each rival, a guerrilla. And in that, Lugo, and at home, is a teacher.

Both posed the game with their best clothes. Nafti did not shrink and joined Valentín with the “Puma” Rodríguez looking to run and Vicente Moreno did not want to give breaks or rotations either. The start rewarded Lugo with a goal in the 9th minute from a corner where Campabadal burst the loose ball that nobody could clear. Cantero had to show off before the visitor push. Moreno’s men dominated the ball, but Lugo did not lose face to the game looking for a counter in which to take advantage of his speed. Hugo Rama had it, but Diego López put in an excellent hand. There was no rest in a first round trip in which Espanyol saw how the VAR invalidated a goal by Puado for offside.

Espanyol raised the second half as a continuous attack that Lugo, taking a step back, facilitated. The parrots, with long possessions, They managed to bottle up the Nafti in the front of their area, although clairvoyance was lacking. Dimata debuted, more dynamite for the parakeet attack, and Appiah to give wings to Lugo. Espanyol tied it based on a play of faith by Puado who served De Tomás on a tray to push a goal. The difficulty became almost unbearable for Lugo when he was left with ten by expulsion of Djaló, who with a yellow hooked with Bare. Espanyol asked for a penalty and crashed a ball to the post, but there was no time for more. The Lugo that continues to pass through the quiet zone while Espanyol has lost, at least momentarily, the magic.