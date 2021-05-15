Lugo

We are not going to talk about how Lugo has reached the current situation, or about dire streaks. It is useless to begin to gloss the extensive catalog of sins in which the albivermellos have fallen, since they are already well known. Suffice it to say that Lugo must win to continue opting to stay in Second, and that a defeat would be the last nail in the coffin of a grotesque season (follow the game live on As.com).

The only good news that Lugo has received in the last 16 days is that there will be an audience in the stands, and the fans and squad are clinging to it as if it were a divine sign. Driven by the 1700 fans that will populate the Anxo Carro, those chosen by Albés will seek a victory that will keep them with air in their lungs.

As to follow: Manu Barreiro. The great hope of the locals for this final with an audience. His team needs him, and even more so for his goals.