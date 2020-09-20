LEGANESE

While the locals are once again one of the most humble in the category, due to budget and pull, and are obliged to reinvent their workforce as every year, the people of Madrid start as candidates for promotion, with economic power and a staff that supports them. His were Siovas and Kravets (ex from Lugo). Miquel (also ex from Lugo) and Santos arrive. Both make their debut on the list, although today the eyes point to the goal.

AS to follow: Javier Avilés. The youth squad played 23 minutes in the first league match and gave an assist, he could have won the title today.