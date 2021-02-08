SPANISH

Capitals crave the three points for a team that has lost, not only the leadership, but also being in direct promotion positions: and it is no wonder, because the long-distance race with Mallorca and Almería is being very tough and the three defeats in the last four duels have let you know.

For today’s clash, Vicente Moreno loses Sergi Darder through suspension but recovers David López, thus gaining defensive strength. Landry Nany Dimata, on loan from Anderlecht, could have minutes today.

As to follow: Raúl de Tomás. Second top scorer in the category with 13 goals. Lethal inside and outside the area, and with a superb quality to be able to destroy any rival in a moment.