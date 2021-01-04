The duel in the Carriage width between Lugo and Sporting This Monday closes the first day of the year in the Second Division, a meeting that has been marked by the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the sportinguista squad during the holidays and has prevented nine of his footballers be available for this appointment (follow the game live on AS.com).

Sporting has notable absences in his call, but Lugo distrusts these casualties. You have reasons for it. David Galician has prepared a competitive alignment and that it could be the owner in any other circumstance.

Five headlines of the last game of the year they will not be in the Anxo Carro; They are Mariño, Guille Rosas, Gragera, Pedro Díaz and Gaspar. In his place will have the opportunity Christian Joel in goal, Bogdan, Cristian Salvador – who will play his first minutes of the season – Cumic and Carmona. He rest of the team be the same that he played from the beginning against Leganés; that is, Babin, Borja López, Saúl, Javi Fuego, Aitor and Djurdjevic.

That ‘eleven’ is part of a announcement of Sporting with 23 footballers, loaded with youth players and neither are Pablo Pérez and Pelayo Suárez, who were in the past, nor Manu García and Nacho Méndez, who continue to recover from their respective muscle injuries. He youth goalkeeper Gonzalo Ardura, Berto, Mateo, Morilla, César García, Zalaya, Marcos Trabanco and Mecerreyes are the news from the red and white quarry on that list; while Marc Valiente, Álvaro Vázquez and Neftali Manzambi are the first team players who will also be on the bench for possible changes.

He CD Lugo, meanwhile, starts 2021 with the idea of keep the results line that allowed him to finish the year in the quiet zone of the classification. The break served Nafti to recover the headdresses that dragged annoyances and, although still keeps four casualties of importance, a more physically whole Lugo is expected.

All in all, the defense will be as expected before Alende’s injury, and the midfield will continue with the triangle they form Xavi Torres, The Do and the inspired Hugo Rama as playmaker. Gerard Valentín will bring his genius from the right and Chris Ramos its velocity from the left, while Carrillo and Barreiro they will continue fighting for the position of ram.

There is no confidence in the face of Sporting’s casualties and if the illusion of taking a step forward in the classification that will definitely move the albivermellos away from the low positions and consolidate them in the middle zone.