One of Mehdi Nafti’s main concerns in the final stretch of the year has undoubtedly been preserving the physique of his players. To the cluster of parties that the months of November and December brought the coincidence of several important players with physical problems was added in the albivermello team. Although some, like Gerard Valentín or Carlos Pita, were recovering, others with more serious injuries are still in the dry dock.

The main good news that comes out of the CD Lugo infirmary is that which concerns José Luis “Puma” Rodríguez. The Panamanian winger, who had a spectacular start to the season, It is in the final phase of its recovery, according to the club itself in a brief statement. In it, it is noted that both “Puma” and Pedro López “complete their treatments and are already in the final phase of their recovery”, so your contest is expected in a short period of time.

However, not all the news is good. Both the canary Iriome and Diego Alende will cause loss in the return to the competition of the albivermellos. In the extreme case it is due to a grade I muscle injury to the hamstrings of his right leg, while the defender on loan from Valladolid is an injury in the sun which prevents you from working with your peers. Both cases are pending evolution but it is not expected that they can be in the next few days.