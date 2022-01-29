LUGO

Lugo is one of the most successful teams in the Smartbank League, with 9 points achieved in the last 5 games. In addition, Rubén Albés’ men have not fallen in domestic competition since November 6, when they did so against Ponferradina (1-2).

Ace to follow:Chris Ramos, with 6 goals scored and 3 assists, is the player who has directly participated in more goals in the albivermella squad. So much so that, according to the specialized portal cussing,It has caught the attention of top category teams such as Rayo Vallecano.