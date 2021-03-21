It is known that tranquillity is what most Wanted. The Lugo remembers what has had to happen in the last two seasons and breaks out in a cold sweat, so all his eagerness runs through walk away as soon as possible of the lower zone, finish the tenure and celebrate another season in elite football. From another perspective, Castellon also look at what it has cost him to get out of the mud and return to professional football to miss the opportunity to settle in it. Because the millennials They may not know it, but the orelluts are a history of Spanish football (follow the game live on AS.com).

Louis caesar is clear that his Lugo has to endorse the improvement in the game of Girona with three points against Castellón. For this it will have the entire staff, before he fifa virus He kidnapped El Hacen, “Puma” Rodríguez and Djaló. The first two will be fixed in the eleven, while the central will have to press to return to the title after the wake-up call that he suffered with his non-call of the last day. Manu Barreiro Y Cheek they will fight for the position of ram Y Valentine and Appiah, that goes to more, for the one of rightmost. With just one win so far in the second round, the albivermellos must win to avoid ghosts.

Those of Juan Carlos Garrido, for their part, they arrive at a good moment after chaining two victories and a draw in their last three games. Right now he dreams in the permanence more than ever. Whalley he has settled in goal, with a defense of circumstances that he is fulfilling; a double pivot with physique and arrival with Bodiger and Seine; Marc Mateu producing in band; and up, Ruben Diez Y Jorge Fernandez they share the role of ‘false 9’. With Jonathan Soriano, gaining competition rhythm, waiting for his opportunity from the bench. The Catalan tip already demonstrated against the Sabadell that has come to add.