Russian Roman Repilov won gold at the Luge World Championships in Konigssee (Germany).

As a result of two attempts, the Russian luge showed a result of 1 minute 37.810 seconds. Silver went to German Felix Loch (+0.062), bronze – to Austrian David Gleirscher (+0.217).

Russian Semyon Pavlichenko took eighth place (+0.679), Alexander Gorbatsevich – 13th (+1.054).

Repilov, 24, became the first three-time world champion in the history of Russian luge sports, notes TASS… The athlete, commenting on this victory, called it one of the “coolest victories” in his career.

“I want to dedicate it to my family,” Repilov said. At the same time, he noted that it was very unpleasant for him when the Russian flag was not raised at the award ceremony and the country’s anthem was not played.

Recall that by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), athletes representing the Russian Federation can compete at the Olympic Games and World Championships exclusively in neutral status until December 16, 2022.