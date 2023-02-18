St. Moritz – Italy is great in the women’s doubles luge on an artificial track. In the season of the historic debut of the specialty in the World Cup and which will make its Olympic debut at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, Andrea Voetter and Marion Oberhofer they won the inaugural General Cup.

The two Italians conquered the crystal ball with one race to spare thanks to the second place obtained today at St. Moritz. Success for the Germans Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal on the Swiss slope. Voetter-Oberhofer, in command after the first heat, finished second just two thousandths. Third of the day the Latvians Viktorija Ziedina-Selina Zvilna at 1″26.

The two South Tyrolean sledgers trained by the legend Armin Zoeggeler they have won four races this season (Whistler, Park City, Sigulda and Altenberg), finished second four times and third twice.