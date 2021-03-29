The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) accused the Ukrainian authorities of wanting to disrupt the work of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbass and its working subgroups at the next meeting. This message appeared in Telegram-channel department.

According to diplomats, the main items on the agenda of Lugansk at the upcoming talks in the TCG, which will be held on March 30 and 31, will be the continuation of shelling of the village of Zolotoe-5 controlled by the republic and the functioning of checkpoints on the demarcation line. “Taking into account Kiev’s blocking of the discussion of political settlement issues at the previous meeting and the statements of the head of the Ukrainian delegation, we expect further attempts to disrupt the meeting,” the message says.

Representatives of the ministry also suggested that Ukraine will continue to obstruct the discussion of the draft roadmap for resolving the situation, which was submitted by the LPR to the Contact Group in the fall of 2020.

Earlier, the adviser to the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbass, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that Kiev did not intend to withdraw from the ceasefire in Donbass and would seek a complete ceasefire. “The three parties are doing everything in order to return to a complete and comprehensive [перемирию]”, – said Arestovich.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.