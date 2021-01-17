The most populated housing complex in the country; one of the tallest towers in Latin America; a racetrack where 19 Formula 1 Grand Prix were run and where, under its stands, the oldest archaeological find in the City is hidden; the largest tattoo shop in South America; a corner where the first airfield in Argentina operated, a town that is in the process of urbanization and the housing complex where Pity Álvarez grew up and where Daddy Yankee sang live, and for free. Villa Lugano may not have exactly the most expensive square meter in the City, but offers a lot of tourist options that very few foreigners know.

“We get a lot of bad fame, but nothing to see. Here we live very quietly and customers even enjoy the trip in Premetro with which we started the activity,” he says Cristian Gambarte, neighbor of Lugano 1 and 2 and tour guide of “Lugano City Tour”, the route that he himself created so that foreign visitors and visitors from the interior of the country know the most important corners of the neighborhood.

The initiative is fairly new in Lugano, but not in the city. Like Cristian, there are residents of Parque Chas, Bajo Flores, Flores and Devoto, among other neighborhoods, who organize their own tours, offering options not so well known from Buenos Aires.

Cristian Gambarte created a tour of his neighborhood, Villa Lugano. Photo Juano Tesone

In recent weeks, the project had a kind of reopening: pandemic in between, received tourists again after 10 months. Brazilians and Canadians arrived. “What most catches their attention is sharing a guided tour outside of the traditional tourist circuit proposed by the City. An offer outside of La Boca, Recoleta, or Palermo,” adds Gambarte, who was born in the neighborhood.

This part of the story is not told on the tour, although it is the beginning of the project: on May 30, 2015, Silvio Rodríguez performed in Lugano 1 and 2. He did a free show. That afternoon Cristian went home after his workday in a parking lot and his wife asked him to go shopping. He went downstairs, shopped at a first-floor warehouse and noticed five or six gringos crazy with the neighborhood: they took photos, they broadcast live on social networks, they looked at the architecture of the buildings and towers.

“What will they feel seeing the neighborhood?” Cristian wondered every time tourists appeared in Lugano.

“What will they feel seeing the neighborhood?”Cristian wondered. What would they look at? What neighborhood or city would you compare your place to? Something similar happened to him every time he passed groups of 20 people touring the complex. He approached them and asked what they were doing: they used to be a teacher and his architecture students. Also when the dozens of production teams that record advertisements and films appeared in the neighborhood. There was a moment when he was convinced: “I want to move forward,” he told himself. For the next two years, Cristian studied to be a tour guide and he obtained the authorization to do the tour that he already had in his mind.

Tourists are shocked by the Villa Lugano housing complexes. Photo Juano Tesone

At the same time, he entered an entrepreneur contest where he received advice on marketing and how to develop his brand. “Lugano city tour” was a finalist, among 2 thousand projects. He also went to the El Progreso Popular Library to read about the founding of the neighborhood. From there, he created project profiles for social networks and began receiving messages from interested parties.

Gambarte built his project from scratch. Your neighbors support you, they like you to show the values ​​of their neighborhood. Photo Juano Tesone

His first “clients” were the participants of the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018. He appeared at the Olympic Village and summoned the athletes. The tour was “to the cap”. He had athletes from all over the world who toured the complex where he lives, Villa 20, Lake Lugano and all the points of the tour.

“I like to see different types of places. Not only the tourist ones,” said Marcin Sliwa, a Norwegian urban planner and one of those who did the tour before the pandemic broke out. “If there were more similar options, I would write down – he maintained -. Unfortunately there are not so many alternatives like that. What I liked the most was the tour of Lugano 1 and 2 and Piedrabuena. I felt that they are two places that were built with futuristic designs, ambitious, during military dictatorships. But the hope and joy of those who live there is very strong. That is what I want to show in the photographs that I took, that I want to exhibit in my country. ”

Some visitors see “futuristic designs” in Lugano housing complexes. And they like to be able to reach places where tourists do not enter, such as Villa 20. Photo Juano Tesone

After the trip in Premetro, the first stop of the tour is in Lugano 1 and 2. There Cristian invites you to go up to the viewpoint on the terrace of Building 5. Then, the tour continues through the mural that pays tribute to Mariano Andújar, a former neighbor of the neighborhood and goalkeeper for clubs such as Estudiantes, Huracán and Nápoli and the Argentine National Team in the World Cup. from Brazil 2014.

The mural that honors the archer Mariano Andújar in Villa Lugano. Photo Juano Tesone

During the walk, Cristian reports on many things about the neighborhood: that almost 70 thousand people live, the difference between buildings and towers, how the inauguration was.

On the way, Cristian says that 70 thousand people live in Villa Lugano. Photo Juano Tesone

The other two stops also tell a part of Argentine history. One is in the building where Lieutenant Roberto Estévez lived before traveling to the Falkland Islands, where he died in the battle of Pradera del Ganso. Gambarte reads excerpts from the letter that the military man wrote to his father and that became popular throughout the country.

The other stop is a tribute to Alfredo Troitero and Martha Elvira Tilger, disappeared during the military dictatorship. They were kidnapped when they arrived at the building in which they lived with their four children.

Cristian Gambarte returned to offer his tour these days, after ten months of standing due to the pandemic. Photo Juano Tesone

From there, the proposal is to get into a truck driven by another neighbor and continue with the walk. The translator is also from the neighborhood. That makes the “city of Lugano” tour a very local project. Well neighborhood. During the tour of Clarion, the neighbors greet Cristian. They are happy with the idea that there are foreigners who know Lugano and can draw their own conclusions.

Villa Lugano is a neighborhood full of curiosities to discover. Photo Juano Tesone

“In Lugano 1 and 2 the client enjoys the different architectural courts a lot,” Gambarte says. Many architecture students come. In villa 20 they are surprised by the corridors, the three or four floors that a house can have and how close they are to each other. And in Mandinga, the tattoo house, they like the story of the owner: he started tattooing in the bathroom of the Central Market and today he has 15 tattoo artists, another place in San Telmo and he organizes the convention in La Rural for 40 thousand people.

The tour of Villa Lugano lasts four hours. Photo Juano Tesone

The ride lasts four hours. In addition to foreigners, Argentine tourists from all over the country are also interested. For the moment, Cristian offers it tomorrow. In the afternoon, he works in the parking lot. But his goal is just to dedicate himself to the tour. And it does not happen only for the economic. “For me, it’s like working at home. I walk, I tell the story and I say hello to my friends and neighbors. This is my neighborhood, it’s my feeling. And I like to show it to others. What most reaches the tourist is the affection of the people of the neighborhood, and that is what marks my tourism venture “.

