Lufthansa accelerates to forge a partnership with Ita Airways. Together with MSC, the German airline has long presented an expression of interest worth 1.2-1.4 billion euros to take over the majority of the company born from the ashes of Alitalia: three months have passed since that day, nevertheless Lufthansa’s top management seems anything but worried. “We have a lot of faith in the Italian government that the process will go onwhich is first of all in the interest of Ita Airways “said Carsten Spohr, Lufthansa’s number one.

Spohr, who to the microphones of Il Corriere della Sera on newsstands this morning preferred not to comment on the rivalry with the other companies that are trying to take over the majority of Ita, added: “I just think Ita needs the right partner and I’m sure she’s looking for just that. Italy is a strong market and Rome could play a very important role within Lufthansa by integrating our system with a southern hub for the group ”. Lufthansa’s goal is to expand its business in our country, which today represents a new hub for the German company: becoming a partner of Ita, in this sense, could allow it to strengthen its position as a first carrier of intercontinental connectionsin terms of the number of passengers transported who then pass through the hubs in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

“We would not have invested in Alitaliabut I think Alfredo Altavilla did a great job in creating an Ita that is a copy of the business model that has already involved us in Switzerland and Belgium – concluded Spohr – This is why we are interested in working with them as I hope they are interested in working with us because, as I said, we are already the main carrier to and from Italy on intercontinental flights. Expiration? I am sure that a date is not necessary: ​​the process will progress well in the coming weeks ”.