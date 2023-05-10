Lufthansa, stop the recapitalization: the agreement between the German company and Ita is at risk

The EU Court canceled the Commission decision approving the recapitalization of Lufthansa by Germany, in the amount of 6 billion eurosin the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the European Court, the Commission “and made various errors, in particular by believing that Lufthansa was unable to find financing on the markets for all of its needs, by failing to demand a mechanism which would give Lufthansa an incentive to buy back Germany’s stake as quickly as possible, by denying the existence of significant market power of Lufthansa at certain airports and by accepting certain commitments which did not guarantee the safeguarding of effective competition on the market” .

On 12 June 2020, Germany had notified the European Commission individual aid in the form of recapitalization for an amount of €6 billion granted to Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The recapitalisation, which was part of a series of broader support measures for the Lufthansa group, aimed at restoring the balance sheet position and liquidity of the companies of this group in the exceptional situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

