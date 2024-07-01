Home page politics

The Lufthansa Group will no longer fly to Beirut at night until the end of July. © Hannes P Albert/dpa

The situation between Lebanon and Israel threatens to escalate. Now a German airline is reacting.

Frankfurt/Main – In view of the escalating conflict between the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the Israeli military, the Lufthansa Group is temporarily suspending night flights to and from Beirut. Due to the current developments in the Middle East, the Group’s airlines are suspending their night flights to and from Beirut until July 31, the group said in response to a request from the German Press Agency. Day flights to and from Beirut will continue to be offered, it said.

The Foreign Office in Berlin has been warning Germans against traveling to Lebanon for some time now in light of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. German citizens are urgently requested to leave the country. “A further escalation of the situation and expansion of the conflict cannot be ruled out,” the Foreign Office said. dpa