The strike by Lufthansa airline ground staff caused hundreds of service suspensions at Frankfurt and Munich airports, affecting thousands of users. For domestic trips, the company suggested rail alternatives and opened the rescheduling for the next few days. These problems, initiated by the Verdi union in claim for salary improvements, are added to those that happen in Spain, where the Irish entity Ryanair announced interruptions until January.

This Wednesday, July 27, the effects of the strike by ground staff of the German airline Lufthansa had a serious impact on users after 1,100 services that were due to take off were cancelled, causing approximately 130,000 people to be unable to board at Frankfurt’s crowded airports. -the one with the highest volume in the country- and Munich -the one with the greatest international connections-.

From the company they affirmed that practically all the flights that were scheduled at the two aerodromes were canceled. However, they notified the passengers that they will be able to reschedule it for the next few days, although there is still no date for the end of the protest.

Lufthansa had warned in advance that the services were going to be suspended and urged them not to approach the terminals in vain. In the range of solutions, he directed them to deal with their cases remotely, by website or phone.

On the other hand, for transfers within German territory, the airline offered to make the trips by rail.

The company regretted this Wednesday the actions of the employees mobilized by the Verdi union and classified it as “a sad day” for tourists, in the midst of the first summer season without restrictions since the appearance of Covid-19 in 2020. In addition, He called the measure “unnecessary and disproportionate.”

The strike was called by Verdi for the 20,000 employees that make up the company’s ground staff as a method of claiming to achieve a salary increase of 9.5% (approximately 350 euros per month)









Lufthansa’s latest offer reached 5.5%, union sources revealed, which was estimated to be much lower than the accumulated inflation since the previous joint offers. So far there have been two rounds of negotiations and a third is scheduled for the first days of August.

“If they don’t improve their offer we will consider further consequences,” union leader Marvin Reschinsky warned. Last Monday, the director of Personnel and Labor of Lufthansa, Michael Niggemann, said that the strike was “inadmissible” after only two meetings of negotiations.

Lufthansa’s problems are added to those occurring in Spain, where the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair called for new 24-hour strikes, which will be from Monday to Thursday and will begin on August 8 until January 7, 2023.

The situation is caused by the management’s refusal to open channels of dialogue with the unions, who demand the reinstatement of 11 workers fired during the June and July calls and the cessation of open files for another hundred employees.

In addition, they demand that Spanish labor legislation be applied to all cabin crew and to the ten Spanish bases.

Among the conditions are the granting of 22 working days of annual vacation, 14 holidays, compliance with the law on prevention of occupational risks, specification and reduction of working hours.

On Wednesday, eight flights were suspended and another 141 were delayed on the third day of the four scheduled for this week.

