Of: Delia Friess

A Lufthansa flight attendant spends the quarantine in a hotel in Shanghai. She reports on the situation in the airport and hotel.

Frankfurt/Shanghai – China has recorded the highest number of corona cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, as several media reports unanimously. The country is known to have a strict zero-Covid policy against corona, with sometimes very strict measures such as the separation of families in Shanghai. These were tightened again after an outbreak in Beijing and initially extended to the capital on May 4th, as the dpa reports.

A German flight attendant from Lufthansa recently described how measures are taken in the case of an aircraft crew Journal Frankfurt. She also had the option of refusing the flight in advance, said the flight attendant, who gave her report anonymously. Accordingly, they received after their flight from airport Frankfurt to Shanghai when they first arrived at the airport people in white protective suits.

There are other severe corona outbreaks in China, especially in Shanghai. The Chinese government is pursuing a no-Covid strategy. © Peng Ziyang / dpa

Lufthansa flight attendant: This is how the corona quarantine works in China

The Lufthansa stewardess was then surprised at the hygiene conditions at the airport in Shanghai: “Dirty everywhere! The small test tubes sink into a moldy test tube holder.”

After a PCR test, the flight attendant’s crew were driven through deserted streets to a hotel, which they were not allowed to leave for the next thirty hours. Not even to talk to her colleague in the hotel corridor, like the flight attendant Frankfurt criticized.

The carpet in the hotel room was covered with cigarette burns. Upon arrival, the crew was given a bag containing ten white tablets: “We are instructed to put these in the toilet after a bowel movement so that we don’t contaminate the sewage system with viruses with our faeces.”

From Frankfurt to China: Lufthansa flight attendant reports on corona policy in Shanghai

Nobody could be reached in an emergency: there was no internet in the hotel room and hotel employees could not be reached via the room telephone either, although they had been given a number that the crew could contact for urgent questions. Nobody was to be seen in the hotel corridor. According to her, the food that was placed in front of her door, wrapped in plastic several times, tasted of chlorine.

After thirty hours in quarantine, she and her crew were allowed to fly back to Frankfurt Airport. “I’ve rarely been so looking forward to the return flight to see my colleagues again,” she describes her experience. Nevertheless, that also applies Frankfurt Airport in the pandemic as a place from which the corona virus and new variants could spread quickly. Experts also do not rule out the spread and emergence of other variants. (df)