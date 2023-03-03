Lufthansa had a net profit of 307 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2022, reversing a loss of 314 million euros from the same period of the previous year, according to a balance sheet published this Friday. Adjusted Ebit – the German airline’s preferred metric – amounted to 575 million euros between October and December, compared to a negative result of 42 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue expanded 52% year-on-year in the quarter to 8.88 billion euros. In the whole of 2022, Lufthansa made a profit of €791 million, after suffering losses of €2.19 billion in 2021.

Analysts, however, expected more robust net earnings both in the year, of 875 million euros, and in the quarter, of 386 million euros, according to consensus provided by the company itself. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.