The German company resumed its flights to Beirut on Friday, after suspending them on October 13.

“The group’s airlines will provide a total of 20 weekly flights to and from Tel Aviv,” said the company, which also owns Austrian Airlines and Swiss Air.

Lufthansa pointed out that the scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, starting January 8, are equivalent to 30 percent of the usual frequency before the war.

The group had suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv due to the “security situation” in the region, resulting from the escalation in Gaza on October 7.

Lufthansa noted on Friday that “security is always a top priority” and that the group is “closely monitoring the security situation in Israel.”

Swiss Airlines announced in a separate statement the resumption of its flights to Beirut, starting Saturday.

Regarding its flights to Tel Aviv, it explained that “after conducting a comprehensive examination of the situation, the company believes that sufficient security guarantees have been provided to resume air service” as of January 8.