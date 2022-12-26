Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

A plane is de-iced at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. More than 3,000 flights had been canceled by Friday morning. © Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Temperatures in the USA are currently reaching minus 40 degrees. Passengers on a Lufthansa plane to Frankfurt experienced a curious incident.

Chicago/USA – It’s a special Christmas that only very few people are likely to experience in their lives: with temperatures down to minus 40 degrees, the USA is currently sinking into extreme cold. Extreme sub-zero temperatures, icy winds and heavy snowfall lead to power failures in many places. Several people have already fallen victim to the Arctic winter onset. Many travelers were stranded at the airports, the temperatures are too cold for air traffic. A curious incident from Chicago now shows that it is often not the temperatures directly or the plane that fail.

Extreme cold in the USA: Lufthansa plane to Frankfurt with a strange incident

As RTL reports, a Lufthansa Boeing 747-800 could not take off for hours. A ground vehicle was to blame, which was stuck on the ground immediately in front of the machine due to the cold. The vehicle simply gave up the ghost due to the cold. As RTL further reports, the incident is said to have occurred in Chicago on Friday evening. Around minus 19 degrees would have prevailed on site at that time. The plane was already fully occupied with passengers and crew, the plane’s destination was Frankfurt.

It then took just over four hours to get the ground vehicle away from the plane. As RTL reports, citing Lufthansa, the car was a luggage and freight loading vehicle. This “didn’t work” due to the low temperatures. With a significant delay, the machine then set off towards Frankfurt and was able to land at noon on Christmas Eve.

Extreme cold in the US: reports of at least 23 fatalities

While the Chicago incident may seem odd, Arctic Storm Elliott has very serious consequences. The broadcaster NBC reported at least 23 fatalities, citing local authorities. What means minus 40 degrees, demonstrates a video on social networks.