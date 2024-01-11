Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

A medical emergency occurs on an airplane. The emergency landing in Mallorca leads to a major police operation.

Mallorca – Nervousness and an uneasy feeling in the stomach area: Some people know that when a plane takes off. In most cases this is unfounded. Sometimes, however, emergency situations arise at lofty heights. A plane recently made an emergency landing in Mallorca. A Boeing that lost a window in the middle of a flight recently caused a stir.

Emergency landing in Mallorca: Lufthansa plane lands unscheduled due to a medical emergency

Airplane: Boeing 747-400 Route: Brazil (São Paulo) to Frankfurt Flight: LH507 Landing in Mallorca: Around 9:30 a.m

The background to the unplanned stopover on the Spanish holiday island was a medical emergency on board the plane. This comes from a report by Diary of Mallorca before. As a result, a passenger suffered a circulatory collapse. According to the Spanish newspaper, the plane's crew decided to make an emergency landing to ensure the woman's care. The plane landed in Mallorca on Wednesday (January 10th) at around half past nine. The woman was resuscitated.

Large-scale police operation in Mallorca: emergency services guard an unscheduled aircraft landing

But what hardly anyone expected was that the unscheduled landing would result in police intervention. A large contingent of security forces looked after the plane. The background: Passengers should be prevented from leaving the plane without permission. This was intended to prevent a repeat of an incident from 2021.

At that time, a passenger plane from Morocco had to stop over in Mallorca because of an alleged medical emergency on board. At the hospital it turned out that the patient was in perfect health. Vacation on the Spanish island However, he didn't want to do it. At the time, the authorities did not rule out that it could have been a planned action by a group of passengers who deliberately made the emergency landing in order to get to Spain illegally. After landing, 21 passengers ran onto the runway and climbed over the fence around the airport in the dark.

A mysterious incident recently occurred on a tarmac. A man climbed into an airplane engine. He died. (mbr)