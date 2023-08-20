WDue to an engine problem, a Lufthansa plane en route to Frankfurt landed back in the Hanseatic city shortly after taking off from Hamburg. The reason was an irregularity in an engine display, said a spokesman for the airline. The engine had been shut down.

“As a precautionary measure and in accordance with the procedure, the cockpit crew declared an air emergency for a prioritized landing,” Lufthansa said in a statement. The Airbus A321 landed normally in Hamburg and the passengers left the plane normally. At no time was safety on board compromised.

The Lufthansa spokesman explained that it was a precautionary safety shutdown of an engine by the cockpit crew. This is a routine and practiced process. The plane can land safely and normally with only one engine.

The Airbus will remain in Hamburg for further technical examination. The passengers of flight LH 017 should be rebooked. The airline expressed its regret at the inconvenience.