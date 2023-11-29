Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

A marital dispute leads to an emergency landing: A German and his wife from Thailand had a heated argument. He finally went crazy – the pilot landed in India.

Munich – A marital dispute is getting out of control: Because a couple got into such an argument on Wednesday (November 29, 2023), a Lufthansa flight from Munich-Bangkok had to be diverted to Delhi. The two had to get out there, official sources said. Reports about this, among other things The Telegraph India.

The Lufthansa flight with the number LH772 landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) at 10:26 a.m. after the pilots contacted air traffic control and informed them of a “situation and an unruly passenger”.

Lufthansa: German man and his Thai wife have a heated argument

The aircraft applied for permission to land at IGI Airport, which was granted. An official said the woman initially complained to the pilot about her 53-year-old husband’s behavior, saying she was “threatened” by him and asked for intervention.

A Lufthansa plane (symbolic image). © Hannes Albert/dpa

Lufthansa said in a statement the flight was diverted to Delhi because of an unruly passenger on board. “The person in question has been handed over to the authorities. The flight to Bangkok is expected to continue with minor delays. The safety of our passengers and crew members on board is our top priority,” the German airline said.

Lufthansa: Passenger threatens his wife and tries to set the ceiling on fire

According to sources, the 53-year-old German passenger allegedly threw away food, tried to light a blanket with a lighter, yelled at his wife and did not follow crew instructions, prompting the pilot to divert the flight. The Indian portals, among others, report on this Mint and IndiaTV.

The two couples were taken away by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The woman should continue her journey to Bangkok, it was said. According to the sources, the airline is also coordinating with the German embassy. The man, who has now apologized, has to be patient: he will either be handed over to the Delhi police or sent back to Germany on another flight. The Lufthansa flight is now scheduled to head to its original destination.

There was also an incident on board another airline: The flight crew of a British Airways plane reported a strange smell shortly before landing in Munich. The staff struggled with suddenly watery eyes. (cgsc)