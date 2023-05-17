FromKai Hartwig close

On the flight of a Lufthansa plane from Munich to Montreal, the crew and passengers had to survive a minor incident. A speaker speaks out.

Munich/Montreal – On Monday (May 15) a Lufthansa plane took off from Munich Airport for North America. The destination of the flight was Canada, more precisely the city of Montreal. But on the landing approach there was a brief moment of shock for the crew of Lufthansa flight LH474.

Lufthansa plane from Munich has problems landing in Montreal – pilot reports emergency over the radio

“During the approach to the destination airport, an irregularity was found in the hydraulic system,” said a Lufthansa spokesman when asked Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. As is usual in such a case, the pilot of the machine radioed an emergency. As a precaution, an emergency plan was activated on the ground and rescue workers got ready. Luckily they didn’t have to intervene.

According to a report by the specialist portal avherald.com the hydraulic problem initially made it impossible to extend the aircraft’s landing gear on landing. “The crew then used the alternative landing gear extension to extend the landing gear and about 20 minutes later landed safely on runway 24L,” the portal described the further course of the flight. The Lufthansa spokesman also confirmed opposite Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA: “The safety on board was not compromised at any time.”

LH474 currently being towed back to the gate after flight deck reported a hydraulics issue and gear was manually deployed… https://t.co/oG102DyShc pic.twitter.com/ajaXT6XuSm — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) May 15, 2023

Incident on a Lufthansa flight from Munich to Montreal ends lightly – the plane lands safely

Despite the problems with the landing gear, no one was injured and all passengers were able to exit the aircraft unharmed. According to avherald.com, the machine was towed onto the apron of the runway after the successful landing at Montreal Airport. There was an “inspection and repair by the technical team on Tuesday (May 16),” said the Lufthansa spokesman. Unfortunately, the return flight LH475 had to be cancelled. We regret “the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” it said.

A Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 coming from Munich (the picture shows another aircraft of this type) had problems with the hydraulics when landing at Montreal Airport (Canada). © Matthias Balk/dpa

Lufthansa, which recently hired thousands of new workers, used an Airbus A350-900 for the said flight from Munich to Montreal. The twin-engine, long-haul aircraft can accommodate up to 440 passengers. According to the Lufthansa website, there are currently (as of May 17, 2023) in total 21 machines of this type part of the fleet the largest German airline.

